Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for COVID-19

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Saturday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus. Khan Kunder took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest health update and posted a small video with her pet. "Look who’s most excited to know iv tested negative @smoochythepoochy," the “Happy New Year” director posted.

Earlier on last Wednesday, she had said that she tested positive for COVID-19. "Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested," the 56-year-old director wrote in an Instagram post.

She currently features as a judge on "Zee Comedy Show" and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

She currently features as a judge on "Zee Comedy Show" and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.