Farah Khan after dressing up for online event: Looking like a human being

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder dressed up for an online event and said that she was ‘finally looking like a human being. Farah took to Instagram, where she uploaded a photograph of herself. In the image, she could be seen in a little bit of make-up, blow dried hair and a black top with floral prints.

"Got ready after verryyyy long for an online event! Looking like a human being finally #nofilter #nophotoshop," Farah wrote alongside the image.

Farah's friends and colleagues took to the comment section to compliment her. Actress Tabu wrote: "Ufff." Filmmaker Punit Malhotra commented: "Yeh jawaani." Actress Huma Qureshi dropped a blue coloured butterfly emoji, while Diana Penty left a heart emoji.

Farah recently tried to knit a hairband for her son Czar, but she failed. She took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the brown hairband she was trying to knit.

"I started knitting a hairband for my son Czar... it's clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of Italy? Whatever it is Czar will have to wear it now! Any suggestions?" she captioned the image.

