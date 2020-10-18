Fans go gaga over Ankita dressing up as Marathi bride on the occasion of Navratri

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita dresses up as Marathi bride on the occasion of Navratri

Decked up in a traditional green 'Nauvari' saree, bollywood and television actress Ankita Lokhande has shared gorgeous pictures of herself as a Marathi bride as she kickstarted the festive season of Navratri with a photoshoot. Wearing a green and maroon coloured traditional Maharashtrian saree, Ankita paired it heavy golden jewellery, looking almost like a bride. She also has a Marathi bindi adorning her forehead.

Sharing a few pictures and videos from the shoot on her Instagram handle, Ankita wrote, “Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo #jaimaharashtra #memarathi #navratri #jaimatadi #shooting #photoshoot.”

Reacting to the post actors Amruta Khanvilkar, wrote "Kiti sundar ti."

Mahesh Shetty also conveyed how beautiful Ankita looked through their comments on the post.

Choreographer and Director Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira Ahmed Khan commented "Sooo pretty Anki @lokhandeankita."

Dropping heart-eyes emoji television actress Aparna Dixit said "Kitni sundar"

Noticing Ankita not wearing the nose ring, Warda Khan Sajid Nadiadwala wrote "Lovely Anki hey why u not wearing the nose ring????? Its the most gorgeous piece of jewels."

Going gaga over Ankita's stunning Marathi look in the pictures, her fans and followers on Instagram flooded her post with heart and fire emojis and comments like gorgeous and beautiful.

On Saturday, The actress also wished everyone on Navratri, and reposting a video, she wrote "Happy Navratri

Maa Shakti...one of the most important goddesses in the Sanatan Dharam, is really a divine cosmic energy that represents feminine energy and the dynamic forces that move through the universe. Shakti, who is responsible for creation and can also be an agent of change, is often manifested to destroy demonic forces and restore balance..."

The Pavitra Rishta lead female actor has been actively supporting her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their fight for justice after the bollywood actor was found dead in June this year. Ankita met Sushant on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and dated him till 2016.

