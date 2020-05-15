Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli prepares for his next film, Rashmi Rocket, amid lockdown

Image Source : PRIYANSHUPAINYULI/ INSTAGRAM Priyanshu has been in touch with his trainer over calls and video chats, who has been monitoring his meals and his exercise.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who was last seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film Extraction is going through fitness training at home to prepare for his next movie. Priyanshu will be playing the character of an army officer in his next, "Rashmi Rocket". The movie stars Taapsee Pannu. "We can't be sure of anything for the next few months and that's causing a great deal of anxiety in everyone. It's hard to stay motivated when you don't know when you can get to work again," Priyanshu said.

"But for actors, work is not just shooting at a set. It's also prepping for the character. For my next film, I need to look like an army man. It won't be an easy feat to achieve that without a gym and a trainer but I want to keep at it so that I don't have to start from ground zero. I have been in touch with my trainer over calls and video chats. He has been monitoring my meals and my exercise. I have set weekly fitness targets for myself. My structure has to broader so my entire fitness regimen now focuses on building muscles and achieve a tougher look," he added.

Rashmi Rocket will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.

