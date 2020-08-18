Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt to undergo cancer treatment in Mumbai, doctor gives actor's health updates

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer and is undergoing tests as prescribed by the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital. On August 11, he announced that he will be taking a break for some medical treatment. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt, who flew to Mumbai from Dubai on a special charter flight, also issued a statement thanking her husband’s army of well-wishers for their prayers.

When India TV spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar about his health, he said- "It took him a while to hear about his illness for the first time and to accept that truth and to be mentally prepared, but next time when we met, Sanju looked very positive. He also said that he wants to return to the shoot soon after the treatment and complete all his pending films. Doctor Parkar, who is a senior pulmonologist at the Lilavati hospital added that the actor will undergo his treatment in Mumbai itself.

His sister Priya Dutt said in a statement to PTI, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday.”

Sanjay Dutt made his debut in 1981's Rocky and has appeared in films such as Khalnayak, Saajan, Sadak, the remake of Agneepath and the Munnabhai series. His new film Sadak 2 streams on August 28 on Disney+Hotstar.

