Esha Gupta finally reacts to being invited to UEFA Euro Games 2024, says 'emotions were high'

Actress Esha Gupta at Berlin's stadium.

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta was the only Hindi film industry star, who was invited to the UEFA Euro Games 2024 Finals in Berlin's Olympiastadion. The final match was played between Spain and England on Sunday. Talking about her experience, the Jannat 2 actress told Hindustan Times, ''It was a great. I’m glad that they invited all people who follow the sport or are amazing athletes in their own field. They called me in the capacity of a Bollywood actor but someone who knows the sport, which makes it even better as I was surrounded by all the fans and the emotions were high.''

She also said that this opportunity marks a significant honour for Bollywood and added, ''Firstly, the fact that the world recognises our film industry is commendable. Secondly, I’m honoured they invited me and I was representing the industry as someone who knows the game, not just as a celebrity. Which is a good representation and we get the respect.''

Talking about meeting several popular football personalities, she further said, ''I met Sami Khedira, one of the legends in football, a great person. We also met Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, he’s one of the World champions in Ski, absolutely amazing he is. We all exchanged great stories and heard about each other experiences. They were really nice and humble guys.''

Speaking about the final match between Spain and England, she said, ''Spain has been the favourite of everyone this year as they played really well. Also, it’s my second home. The emotions were very high. Imagine being the few wearing the red while everyone is in white. I think the England fans were ready to just fight. The amount of police that entered the stadium when England also scored and we were 1-1 was crazy. I’ve never seen that in my life and I don’t even remember the amount of football matches I’ve attended in my life but this was insane experience.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last featured in Bobby Deol-starrer series, Aashram. She has a couple of big projects in her kitty including Murder 4, Hera Pheri 3 and Ameesha Patel and Zayed Khan's Desi Magic.

