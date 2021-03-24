Emraan Hashmi thanks fans for birthday wishes with heartwarming post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAAN HASHMI Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turns a year older today and Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for him. Fans have been sharing creative videos and graphics of the actor to wish him on his special day. Overwhelmed with such a warm response, Emraan took to the micro-blogging app to post a heartwarming message for his admirers. "Thank you for all your wishes and blessing ppl .. lots of love," he tweeted.

On the work front, Hashmi has a busy roster ahead. His cop thriller Mumbai Saga is already out in theaters and Chehre is ready for release next month. Unconfirmed reports suggest he could be Salman Khan's villain in Tiger 3. He also has a supernatural thriller titled Ezra coming up.

Mumbai Saga is Sanjay Gupta's new gangster drama that primarily pits Emraan's obsessed cop against John Abraham's don Amartya Rao. Reportedly, the film has earned over Rs 10 crore in four days. Chehre, on the other hand, sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and the Rumy Jafry film also has the other 'co-star' who has never failed Emraan -- catchy music. The presence of Rhea Chakraborty in the cast has added curiosity to the film, slated for an April 9 release.

These apart, Emraan also has Shyam Madiraju's offbeat crime drama Harami in his upcoming roster, that film has been more about winning over the global festival circuit so far, than giving his Bollywood career any sort of a push.

Among his commercial line-up only Ezra is a solo starrer, but that film belongs to his favoured horror genre, which has given him some of his biggest hits by way of the Raaz films. All other upcoming films are multi-hero projects. His last solo release was Why Cheat India (2019).

--with inputs from IANS