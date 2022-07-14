Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VINAYAK27120 Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's first look as former PM Indira Gandhi out | WATCH

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut who is known to play strong roles on the screen has once again left her fans shocked. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared the first look teaser of her next film 'Emergency.' The Bollywood actress in the same is seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. In the promo, Kangana is seen dressed up in the attire of Indira Gandhi wearing spectacles and a cotton saree. Next, she gets a call from the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger asking if American President Richard Nixon can call her 'Ma'am' instead of Sir. She says but later turns to her secretary and asks him to inform the President that everyone in her office addresses her as 'Sir.'

The video which was shared on Instagram was captioned, "Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins." Just yesterday, a poster of the film was shared by the actress with a caption reading, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins."

Have a look:

For those unversed, Kangana has got Academy award-winning make-up artist David Malinowski to help her transform into the former Prime Minister look in the film.

Sometime back, she shared a trail of pictures of the two of them as they worked together on the upcoming project, where prosthetics will be used to make her look like Indira Gandhi.

Kangana will not only act as the lead in 'Emergency' but this project is also her second directorial venture following 'Manikarnika', produced under her banner Manikarnika films

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.