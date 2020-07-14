Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor shares emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput on one month of actor's death

TV producer Ekta Kapoor shared an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday. Sushant passed away here on June 14, exactly a month ago. On Tuesday, Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. "Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!! Love u forever!!" wrote the producer.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor a video collage of several pictures that she clicked with Sushant and wrote: "All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know ppl or do just judged ones who don't follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA.. and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India's brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!"

Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil". He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, "Pavitra Rishta", before foraying into Bollywood.

Sushant's last Bollywood film "Dil Bechara" is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

