Dussehra 2019: From Anil Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities wish fans

Bollywood Celebrities wish fans on Dussehra

The entire country is celebrating Dussehra today -- the festival which marks the victory of good over evil. To this end, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish everyone on this occasion.

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Learn to admire, not to envy Remember to work and not to regret. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami​"

Akshay Kumar wrote, "#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also wished fans on the occasion of Dussehra. He wrote, "T 3313 - Dussehra & Vijay dashmi greetings .. peace prosperity and happiness ever .. ,

Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Happy Dussehra. Let’s celebrate the triumph and the spirit of goodness ! May this auspicious day bring joy and prosperity to you and your family."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "This #Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra!"

Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen in the upcoming Saand Ki Aankh, tweeted "every end marks an opportunity to begin something new." She wrote, "Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new...Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight... Happy Dussehra !!!! Keep the celebrations on!!! (sic)."

Karan Johar wrote, "#HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil..."

Juhi Chawla also tweeted her wishes on Dussehra. She wrote, "May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana? May you be successful & happy ever!"

Bard Of Blood actor Emran Hashmi also tweeted: "Best wishes of Dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness, and prosperity. #HappyDussehra."