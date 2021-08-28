Drugs case: TV actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, MD and charas recovered from his residence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSHIVAAYE Drugs case: TV actor Gaurav Dixit held by NCB

Television actor Gaurav Dixit has been arrested in connection with a drug case by the Mumbai zonal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday. The NCB was on the lookout for Dixit for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year, the official said.

Dixit's home in Lokhandwala in Andheri was searched at on Friday evening when he was not at home and drugs were seized, the official added. Reportedly, when the actor returned and saw the NCB officials, he fled the scene.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan in an alleged drugs case earlier in March. Soon after he arrived from Jaipur and landed at the Mumbai Airport, he was detained for questioning by the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit and placed under arrest early the next day.

According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the actor's name emerged during the interrogation of a notorious drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Batata, who was nabbed last Thursday from the western suburbs.

After detention, Khan was grilled for several hours at the NCB offices and later placed under arrest for his alleged role in the crime and links with the drug mafia.

Shortly before he was taken to the NCB office, Khan -- who has worked in several films and participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss -- claimed he was not detained and had voluntarily come to meet the officers.

(With Agency Inputs)