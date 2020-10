Image Source : FILE Drugs case: Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to judicial custody

A special NDPS court on Saturday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer arrested by the Narcotics

Control Bureau (NCB) in Bollywood-drugs case, to judicial custody till October 6.

Prasad was arrested by the NCB after questioning in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had told the court earlier that Prasad had procured drugs from anotheraccused, Karmjeet, and his associates.

"Prasad was produced before the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act court on Saturday on the expiry of his NCB custody. The court remanded him in judicial custody till October 6," said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

The agency had earlier arrested actor and late Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with the Bollywood-drugs probe.

The CBI is separately probing Rajput's death case, in which Chakrabortys were booked by Bihar police under the charge of abetment to suicide.

Prasad's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier told the court that the accusedwas harassed and blackmailed to make a statement against filmmaker Karan Johar by NCB officials.

The agency had denied the allegations.

