Does Tappsee Pannu miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter? Here's actress' sassy and witty response

On multiple occasions, Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have taken public digs at each other. They have engaged in Twitter spats and their social media banters are not hidden from anyone. After Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended, Taapsee, in a recent interview was asked if she misses the actress on the microblogging site.

Without mincing any words, Taapsee responded saying Kangana is too “irrelevant" to her personal life, adding that she has respect for her as a colleague.

“I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her or want her before also. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she’s a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don’t care; when you’re indifferent towards that person; when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me," Hindustan Times quoted Taapsee as saying.

Last month, Twitter permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy."

On the work front, Taapsee is looking forward to the release of Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew.

Kangana, on the other hand, awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.