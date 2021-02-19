Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH Do you know what is Rakul Preet Singh's everyday therapy?

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is in a throwback state of mind. The actress posted a stunning picture of herself from her Maldivian getaway. The actress went on a holiday to the Maldives with her family in November. Now Rakul Preet in a new update posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen in over-water hammock. The De De Pyaar De actress, who looks stunning in a blue bikini has shared the therapy she effectively uses every day.

Revealing that laughter is her everyday therapy, Rakul Preet wrote "Laughter is my everyday therapy!" In the post, she is seen laughing her heart out.

Take a look:

Rakul went to the Maldives with her family in November last year. The actress shared pictures with her family as they enjoyed their beach vacation. Earlier, she posted a family picture from the vacation and wrote "Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode."

Take a look at her posts:

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama "MayDay". The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De". She also expressed her happiness to come onboard Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and (I am) extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too," Rakul said.

The actress will also be seen in "Doctor G" and a cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.