Diwali 2021: Nusrat Jahan posts son Yishaan's FIRST pic, twins with Yash Dasgupta in purple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan's Diwali post

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her son Yishaan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nusrat shared awwdorable pictures of herself with her son and beau Yash Dasgupta. The actress looked beautiful in a purple saree as she sat on the floor, posing with a lamp. In on the picture, Nusrat is seen posing with actor Yash Dasgupta as they both twin in purple traditional attires.

Nusrat, who was seen wearing vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead, captioned the post, 'Happy Diwali' and added lamp emojis. To complete her look, Nusrat opted for matching earrings and kept her hair loose. The politician-actress dropped a candid picture with Yash as they smiled at each other. She wrote, "Happy Diwali from us..." In the next photo, she held Yishaan in her arms and smiled looking at him. Not just this, Nusrat and Yishaan also twinned in purple. For the unversed, Nushrat gave birth to son Yishaan on August 26. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan posts son Yishaan's FIRST pic, twins with Yash Dasgupta in purple

Nusrat Jahan recently visited Kashmir with her 'favourite person' Yash as they enjoyed a shikara ride together. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat dropped a romantic clip holding Yash's hands. In the background, Kajol and Aamir Khan's 'Mere Haath Mein' song from Fanaa was playing. Sharing the video, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "Togetherness @yashdasgupta #feels #favouritesong #favouriteperson #amazinglocale." Watch the video here:

Enjoying the snowfall in Kashmir, Nusrat posted a picture of herself and wrote, "If kisses were snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard .. #kashmirvalley #snowfall #hotchocolateweather#winterromance (camera emoji): Beloved @yashdasgupta."

Also Read: Diwali 2021: Bachchans, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here's how Bollywood celebrated festival of lights