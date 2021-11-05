Diwali 2021: Bachchans, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here's how Bollywood celebrated festival of lights

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Diwali 2021: Here's how B-Town celebrated the festival

The festival of lights, Diwali, has always been an integral part of Bollywood. Be it parties, dinners or get together, the festival brings the entire dazzling B-town together on the floor. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bachchan family was spotted leaving from Pratiksha Bungalow, one of their Mumbai-based residences, to celebrate the festival. While Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were seen leaving the house in a white Range Rover, his son Abhishek Bachchan, along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted in a dark grey Lexus.

The family came together for the Laxmi puja. They were dressed in traditional white and golden coloured outfits.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Abhishke Bachcha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhaya

Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared Diwali greeting on her social media along with some 'light' and 'love'. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two Diwali posts. The first post had three pictures of her dressed in purple ethnic attire. It had the caption, "Some light... Happy Diwali." Alia and Ranbir along with Ayan Mukerji were captured celebrating Kali Puja on the occasion of Diwali.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with Ayan Mukerji were captured celebrating Kali Puja on the occasion of Diwali.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone dropped a beautiful pictures of herself in pink ethnic attire. Along with the pictures, she wished everyone, saying, "May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted several pictures from her Diwali celebration. While the actress looked stunning in a yellow saree while Nick Jonas rocked in a white kurta pyjama. The pictures has the couple holding the Puja thali as they perform the aarti.

Actress Sonam Kapoor prepared 'besan laddoos' this Diwali. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a video of herself, dressed in a red outfit, as she made the sweets in kitchen. She fried some cashews and roasted besan in a pan for making the sweets. The actress then rolled the laddoos and added cashews.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut gave a peek into her Diwali celebrations as she dropped pictures of her performing Lakshmi puja followed by a family dinner for her family. She was dressed in a white and gold ethnic outfit. Kangana also decorated her house with floral rangoli.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Diwali celebration

Khurrana's had a matching Diwali this year. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, son Virajveer and other family members.

Arjun Rampal celebrated Diwali by visiting the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir with his close friends and family. Sharing pictures from his visit on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone. Lots of love, peace and prosperity. Had a beautiful Dharshan at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. Blessed by the wonderful Sadhu Prabuddhmunidas. #happydiwali #closefriends and #family #instafamily."