Diwali 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma got all dressed up just to 'sit at home and eat'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Pregnant Anushka Sharma got all dressed up just to 'sit at home and eat'

Bollywood actress and mother-to-be Anushka Sharma’s Diwali was a lot like all of us as we all got dressed up to sit at home. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, wore a stunning off-white kurta and salwar on the occasion. She came back to Mumbai after a long sojourn in the UAE where Virat was playing the Indian Premiere League.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Anushka hilariously shared that she 'got all dressed up' just to 'sit at home and eat'. The actress shared a few pictures of herself all dressed up and wrote: "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

Going gaga over the pictures, many fan and followers dropped heart emojis. Joining them was newly married actress Kajal Aggarwal. While Mouni Roy commented "Happy Diwali beautiful."

Earlier, Anushka shared two pictures from her unique Covid-Diwali celebrations. The Zero actress took to her Instagram stories and gave fans a glimpse of the Diwali decoration at her and Virat Kohli’s place. The first picture showed a beautiful rangoli made of flowers with diyas lit in between. Another picture shows sanitizers kept in between the flowers, and sharing the snap, Anushka wrote, “Hand sanitisers also part of decoration. The times we are living in.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Picture showed a beautiful rangoli made of flowers with diyas lit in between

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Picture shows sanitizers kept in between the flowers

On Saturday, Virat Kohli posted a video as he wished his fans 'Happy Diwali' and urged them not to burn crackers.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."