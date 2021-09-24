Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHIDAHIYA Divyanka Tripathi had to leave tea after joining TV industry, calls it a 'big sacrifice'

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi had ruled the small screen with her lead role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was the first runner up. She has been in the industry for many years and revealed that the biggest sacrifice she had to make was leaving chai (tea). Hailing from Banaras, Divyanka used to love tea and had 8-10 cups in a day. However, now she is glad that she decide to quit.

Divyanka Tripathi told ETimes, "I am from Bhopal and one thing which has been a part of my growing up years is chai. The biggest sacrifice I have made after coming to this industry is that I left chai."

She added, "It is during the time when I was doing the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. One of the actors wanted to follow a particular diet but the person couldn't quit having tea. That was the time when I used to drink at least 8 to 10 cups of chai everyday. I had to shoot for long hours and chai is what kept me going. So I told my colleague that I too would not drink tea for a few days. I thought trying won’t hurt."

Divyanka recounts, "The initial days were tough because I used to get terrible headaches. But today I am very happy that I left drinking tea,” shares Divyanka adding that this step helped her in many ways. “I had some health issues ike acidity which went away. Drinking tea with milk and sugar is not good for health and I used to drink excessive tea back then. After a month or so of quitting, I saw that my skin had started glowing. For a person like me who comes from a city where people drink tea often, it was tough but nothing is more important than your health."

Meanwhile, Divyanka impressed her fans with her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Even host Rohit Shetty was all praise for him. The actress also took to her social media and posted her picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote a sweet message giving him thanks for all the lessons she learnt from him.

Divyanka captioned the picture: "Late Teachers' Day post. A confession - Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn't have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever."