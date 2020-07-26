Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA DUTTA Divya Dutta on receiving high electricity bill: 'Shagun dena hai lockdown ka'

Actress Divya Dutta is quite shocked to receive a monthly electricity bill of Rs 51,000. On Sunday, Divya took to Twitter and called out her electricity provider for charging her a higher rate for electricity consumption. "Dear @TataPower...what's happening.. a monthly bill of 51000?? Shagun dena hai lockdown ka? Pls sort this asap," Divya tweeted.

Dear @TataPower what’s happening.. a monthly bill of 51000?? Shagun dena hai lockdown ka? Pls sort this asap. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 26, 2020

Last month, several other Bollywood celebrities raised the issue of inflated electricity bill in Mumbai. Actress Taapsee Pannu had complained about the "insane rise" in her electricity bill for the month of June 2020.

"3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee had tweeted.

Along with it, she had attached pictures of the electricity bills, showing how she was charged Rs 36,000 for the month of June 2020. The bill for April was Rs 4,390 while the one for May amounted to Rs 3,850 only.

Later, the power company clarified the issue and explained why there's increase in the bills.

Comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea also complained of the same. “Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?,” wrote Vir in a tweet. Dino, Kaneez Surkha, Shruti Seth and Amyra Dastur said that they had. “I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill,” wrote Dino.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage