Disha Patani is missing the beach says her new Insta post, Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani is missing the beach says her new Insta post.

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani on Tuesday has shared a picture on social media flaunting perfect curves in a pristine white bikini. Soaking in Maldivian sun, Disha sported a bikini top and bottoms. The actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen, throwback photo from her holiday. The actress seems to be missing the beach and the Maldivian sun. Keeping the natural beach waves, she looked stunning.

In the image, the actress, who sports a white bikini is looking away from the camera with the ocean can be seen in the background. Disha's sister Khushboo Patani wrote: "Wow beauty", while Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Natural beaut.”

See her post here:

Earlier, Disha posted a sizzling snapshot from her Maldives vacay. The 28-year-old actor posted a ravishing picture from her New Year vacation album. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Patani is seen posing effortlessly in a green bikini, in a no make-up look. She looks sultry as her hair waves in the air while posing soaking sun.

For the caption, she dropped a coconut tree emoji. Have a look:

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit in their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.