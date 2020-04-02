Image Source : INSTAGRAM Director Sudhir Mishra's father Devendra Nath Mishra dies

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, passed away on Thursday morning due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed. Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share the news, writing that his father was a man of many talents. Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening here.

"My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things. A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU (sic)," the filmmaker tweeted.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the contribution of the director's parents to the film industry.

"Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra," he tweeted.

Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra."