Diljit Dosanjh tells Wonder Woman Gal Gadot: Aj Gobhi wale Paranthe Bana le

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh knows how to break the internet with just a comment. The singer-actor is very active on social media and recently, he left a comment on Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot’s Instagram photo, leaving the netizens in splits. The actress shared a photo os herself in which she can be seen cutting vegetables. She wrote, “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies” In no time, Diljit left a comment on this and that too, in Punjabi.

Diljit wrote, “Acha Gal Sunn... Aj Gobi wale Pranthe Bana li.. Daee Mai Fadh Ley Aunga... (Listen…today make cabbage paranthas, I’ll being the curd). The actor’s comment went viral within hours. More than 4000 people have already ;liked his comment and reacted in hilarious ways. One user wrote, “@diljitdosanjh Pranthe khaane Wonder Woman naal teh sehli bna ni Kylie, wah oye Dosanjh waleya” Check out the post here-

This is no secret that Diljit Dosanjh has a big crush on Kylie Jenner and often drops comments on his photos. He had even expressed his likeness for Kylie as well as Bollywood diva Karenna Kapoor Khan in a song called "Kylie + Kareena... Labhna Ni Munda Tainu Mere jaisa". Have you heard the song yet?

Diljit Dosanjh is a big name in Punjabi industry but he first marked his presence in Bollywood in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Udta Punjab. The actor says that this is the reason that Kareena is very special to him. In his next Hindi film, he will be seen sharing screen space with the actress yet again. He will be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as well. The trailer of the film has been released and it is scheduled to release on December 27.

