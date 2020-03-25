Diljit Dosanjh hilariously requests people to stop posting workout videos amid COVID-19

Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious photo on Instagram

It seems Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of with workout videos appearing on his social media accounts. Hence, he posted a humble request for all his fellow Instagrammers asking them to stop posting fitness videos amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor-singer shared a picture in which he can be seen holding a placard that reads, "stop posting your home workouts."

KHAO PEEO AISH KARO MITRO..WorkOut KISEY NU Dikhaeyo NA...Te NEDE KISEY DE JAEO NA... (eat, drink and have fun..Don't show your workout to others and don't go close to someone)," he captioned the photo.

This left his fans in splits. Agreeing to him, television actor Ravi Dubey also commented: "correct baat paji'' while Karan Tacker wrote: "haha legit." Punjabi movie actresses Sonam Bajwa, Neeru Bajwa and Bollywood diva Kiara Advani also reacted to Diljit's post.

Diljit was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good News, which released in December 2019. The movie also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani went on to mint over Rs 300 crores globally.