Dilip Kumar Health Update: Actor's pleural aspiration procedure successful, to be discharged tomorrow

Image Source : TWITTER-THEDILIPKUMAR Dilip Kumar's pleural aspiration procedure successful

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui took to the actor{s official Twitter handle to update the fans about his health. He revealed that Kumar's pleural aspiration procedure has been successful and he will most probably be discharged tomorrow, on Thursday. Dilip Kumar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was on oxygen support.

The statement read, "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday)."

ALSO READ- Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee and other celebs pray for his speedy recovery

On Monday, Saira Banu had updated fans about Dilip Kumar's health and asked fans and well'wishers to keeep him in their prayers. Sharing the first picture of the legendary actor from the hospital, Banu requested everyone to stay away from rumours spreading on social media.

“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

The 98-year-old star was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility. The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. He was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.