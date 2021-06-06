Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee and other celebs pray for his speedy recovery

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar got admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning. The 98-year-old actor complained of breathlessness. Many celebrities from the film fraternity including actor Manoj Bajpayee and actress Urmila Matondkar took to their social media and wished the legendary actor a speedy recovery. A while ago, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid a visit to the actor in the hospital.

Actor Dharmendra also poured in well wishes for Dilip Kumar's health on his offcial Twitter handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram stories and posted a poem, wishing Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery.

Confirming the news, Dilip Kumar's manager shared an update of the actor's health on his official Twitter account. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Soon after the tweet, wishes for Dilip Kumar's speedy recovery have started pouring in from fans and other celebrities.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Praying for Dilip Saab's speedy recovery."

Actor Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend."

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also extended his wishes for Kumar, sharing an old black-and-white picture of himself with the actor. “Get well soon, Dilip Kumar Saheb, सेहत की दुआ के साथ,दिलीप साहब आप जल्द स्वस्थ हों,” Naqvi wrote alongside the photo.

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) are some the memorable films of Dilip Kumar.

Not only the members of the film industry, Dilip Kumar's fans have also prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon sir. You are a gem. Can't wait to see you in pink of your health," a fan tweeted.

"Prayers to God for your speedy recovery," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year too.

-with ANI inputs