Image Source : TWITTER/DILIPKUMAR Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion; put on oxygen support

Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing issues on Sunday. Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar has confirmed that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has been put on oxygen support.

Earlier in the day, a tweet was shared on Dilip's Twitter handle which clarified that the actor was not admitted for Covid-19. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Dilip Kumar was having difficulty breathing for the last two days. His wife and actor Saira Banu stated that the doctor has asked the actor to undergo some tests and x-rays, after which it will be known how many more days he will have to stay in the hospital. He has requested the fans for prayers, she added. The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. "Dilip Kumar sahab has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, he is in consultation with Dr Jaleel Parker along with a team at Hinduja led by Dr Nitin Gokhale," his wife Saira Banu told India TV."

The 98-year-old actor was hospitalized last month for a routine check-up and was later discharged. Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers -- Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) -- due to COVID-19.

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) are some the memorable films of Dilip Kumar.