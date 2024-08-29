Did you know Guru Randhawa started his career from singing at stage shows and parties | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Guru Randhawa Birthday Special Here

Singer Guru Randhawa, famous for his great party songs and good looks, celebrates his birthday on 30 August. Every song of Guru, who has made his mark from Punjabi to Bollywood industry, makes a lot of headlines. Although Guru Randhawa faced failure at the beginning of his career, he did not give up and kept moving forward. Till now he has given many hit songs to music lovers. On Guru Randhawa's birthday, let's know some interesting things related to his life and career.

Guru Randhawa's first song was released in 2012

Born on 30 August 1991 in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, Guru Randhawa's full name is Gurusharanjot Singh Randhawa. He has completed his MBA from Delhi. Guru Randhawa also started singing in stage shows and parties. However, in the true sense, he laid the foundation of his career in the year 2012 when his first song 'Same Girl' was launched, although this song was not a hit, despite the first failure, Guru Randhawa did not lose courage.

In the year 2013, Guru Randhawa came up with his second song. He decided to launch his own album and the name of this first album was 'Peg One'. After this, Guru Randhawa released many of his own songs but they were not so hit that they could take him to the peak of his career. It is said that Guru Randhawa's brother helped him financially in launching this album.

Patola song in 2015 gave Guru the recognition

Guru Randhawa struggled for about two years in the beginning and after this, he made the song 'Patola' with a famous Bollywood music company and famous rapper Bohemia. This song brought Guru Randhawa's career back on track overnight. This song became very popular and Guru became a star. The 'Patola' track released in the year 2015 has also received the title of Best Punjabi Song. Even today this song is very popular among the people.

After the success of Patola, Guru Randhawa climbed the ladder of success one after another. He has sung many hit songs for Bollywood films along with many Punjabi songs. He has lent his voice to many superhit songs including Kuch Toh Mujh Mein Kami Thi, Patola, High Rated Gabru, Daru Vargi, Raat Kamal Hai and Ban Ja Rani. The actor is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

