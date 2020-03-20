Did Kanika Kapoor hide her Coronavirus infection and host party?

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. She has been admitted to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital. She has been kept in isolation ward currently. The singer has recently returned from London and landed in Lucknow. It is said that Kanika hid that she got the infections and reached her apartment in the city. Later, the singer even hosted a part for 100-200 people. The bash was said to be attended by many bureaucrats, political people and celebrities.

Kanika Kapoor has also confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.”

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer went on to advise her followers to practice self-isolation amidst the massive health scare. “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care,” shared Kanika.

Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests. “Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests,” said a doctor at the KGMU.