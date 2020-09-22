Image Source : DIA MIRZA INSTAGRAM Dia Mirza issues statement after her name gets dragged in drugs case

Dia Mirza's name surfaced during allege drug peddler Anuj Keshwani’s interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Several reports suggested that Dia will be summoned soon by the agency for interrogation. However, the actress has rubbished the reports of her involvement in the case.

It is reported that Keshwani had stated that Dia’s manager used to supply drugs to the actress as per the request. Reportedly, NCB has also got its hand on details of drugs purchased by Dia in 2019. In fact, the Thappad actress had also allegedly met the drug peddler once or twice. The media reports suggested that NCB might summon Dia’s manager first for an interrogation followed by the actress in connection with the drugs nexus. But, contrary to the reports, Dia has issued a statement in this regard and has rubbished the reports of her consuming or procuring drugs.

In a series of tweets, Dia stated, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza could soon be summoned for questioning after her name cropped up during the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. NCB sources said that Dia's name came while drug peddlers Ankush and Anuj Keshwani were being interrogated.

NCB sources further revealed that Dia's manager, who was drug peddler Anuj's girlfriend, used to supply drugs to Dia, as per request. NCB has laid its hands on details of drugs purchased by Dia in 2019. Dia's manager had allegedly met the drug peddler once or twice regarding the same.

Taking the investigation forward, the NCB is likely to first summon Dia's manager, followed by the actress herself.

Earlier, WhatsApp chats exchanged between Deepika Padukone and Karishma, an employee of Kwan talent management agency, revealed that Karishma was procuring drugs for Deepika. The NCB is presently questioning Jaya Saha to find out if she had knowledge that Karishma was procuring drugs for Deepika.

