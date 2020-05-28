Dharmendra shares viral video of locust attack, says 'Be careful we have faced it'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra shares viral video of locusts attack

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra is spending time at his farmhouse during the lockdown. He keeps giving fans a sneak peek into the fresh fruits and vegetables that grow on his farm and enjoys interacting with the viewers. This time, the legend shared the viral video of locust attack in Jaipur and asked fans to be careful and safe. Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, "Be careful.. we have faced it , when I was the student of 10th class . All the students were called to kill them. Please be careful."

During the time when we are already battling with COVID-19 pandemic, a big swarm of locusts has become an issue of concern, Videos have been going viral of the locust attack in Rajasthan and how the situation is getting worse. The state agriculture department is listing out ways how they can be managed and for the first time, they have used tailor-made drones to clear the locusts.

Be careful 🙏 we have faced it , when I was the student of 10th class . All the students were called to kill them. Please be careful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OvNn7NLRZb — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 28, 2020

The veteran actor earlier revealed in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. In the caption to the video, Deol admitted that amid quarantine, he had inculcated the habit of sharing things with his followers on social media. Lately, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles. Earlier, the seasoned star shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine.

🥳 congratulations, Kal raat,bachhda diya meri sahiwal gaye ne . Mujhe bhi paas nehin aane deti . Iss bachhde ki dadi ko, main Baini sahib near Sahnewal se le kar aya thaa. Every mother is protective for her newly born baby.i am extremely happy with these beautiful people 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldDeM9sgVt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. He also appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest and shared the story of his struggle and success in Bollywood.

