Dharmendra breaks down as he shares last picture with Dilip Kumar, says 'mere bhai ko jannat naseeb kare'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKADHARAM Dharmendra breaks down in last pic with Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is heartbroken as he lost his 'brother' Dilip Kumar. The Tragedy King of Bollywood breathed his last on Wednesday (July 7). He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 due to age-related illnessws. While Kumar's wife Saira Banu has assured fans that the legendray actor's condition is stable. It was only a short-lived glimmer of hope. Many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence on Wednesday to pay their last respects. Dharmendra also reached Kumar's house and broke down. Sharing his last picture with the thespian, the veteran actor said 'Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare.'

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture with Dilip Kumar's mortal remains and said,"Saira ne jab kaha. “Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare (When saira said 'look Dharam, sahab just blinked his eyes,' friends I was shocked. May lord send my loved brother to the heaven)." In the picture, the veteran actor can be seen teary-eyed.

He also said, "Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (Friends, I don't know how to fake it but I cannot control my emotions. I say it considering you are my own)"

Earlier on Wednesday, Dharmendra had shared another picture with Dilip Kumar to mourn his sad demise. Dharmendra wrote in a Twitter post: "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho, Hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May he rest in heaven)."

Earlier in the day, the 85-year-old actor visited Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to his family. Dharmendra was seen folding his hands in a namaste to the paparazzi clicking his pictures as he left.

Dharmendra has shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film "Paari" and its Hindi remake "Anokha Milan".

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's wife, veteran actress Hema Malini took to social media to remember Dilip Kumar.

"Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes,my respected co star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more. I recall a couple of visits to his house & the pleasant meetings I had with him & Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss," Hema Malini had tweeted.

Dilip Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.