Delhi smog: Priyanka Chopra poses in anti-pollution mask as she shoots for The White Tiger

Delhi has turned itself into a ghetto of obnoxious gases this week and it’s making headlines these days, not just in India, but globally too. The polluted air of Delhi has left millions of its residents breathless and choked. Now, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in the capital for the shooting of her upcoming film The White Tiger, has expressed dismay over grotesque conditions of air quality in Delhi. In her latest Instagram post, PeeCee said that it was very difficult to shoot in Delhi and also requested everyone to be safe.

"Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe", Priyanka Chopra said while sharing a picture of herself wearing an anti-pollution mask.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky is Pink, will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in The White Tiger. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal also expressed his concern over air pollution in Delhi. "Just landed in Delhi, the air here is just unbreathable. Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city. The pollution is visible, dense smog. People arein masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao", he tweeted.

Dia Mirza also tweeted about the issue. She wrote, "I sense a growing despondency. It is not a bad thing. Let’s convert this anxiety into action! The time to act on #AirPollution is NOW. Implement construction and industrial green measures Implement crop stubble management systems."

