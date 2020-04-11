Image Source : YOUTUBE Delhi Metro admits to being biased towards oroginal Masakali song, Sonam Kapoor reacts

Soon after Masakali 2.0, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria which is the remix version of music maestro, A R Rahman's song, Masakali from Delhi 6 released online, Rahman took to social media and shared his original for people to enjoy. Recently, Delhi Metro too came forward to defend the original Masakali. They admitted to have had a bias towards the first song as it featured prominently in the film and the song. The official handle of DMRC shared the original song and wrote,'' Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it,''.The original version was a part of 2009 movie 'Dilli' 6 and featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Now, Sonam Kapoor has reacted to Delhi Metro's tweet with a heart emoji.

The remake drew outrage not just from fans but also from the original creators of the song. Rehman himself took the a dig the remake on Twitter. "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations," he wrote.

Masakali.20 was also slammed by the song's lyricist Prasoon Joshi as well as its singer Mohit Chauhan.

