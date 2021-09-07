Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone to launch global lifestyle brand rooted in India

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to launch her lifestyle brand that is rooted in India. According to a statement, the first category of launch will focus on beauty and skincare. This category specifically, while rooted in India, will be backed by science. "India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal," she said.

The name of the brand has not been revealed yet. It is expected to roll out in 2022.

Recently, Deepika disclosed her favourite thing about a shoot day. In a behind-the-scene shots with her team, Padukone can be seen getting ready in her vanity van. "So I look forward to meeting the team that I'm gonna work with. Especially my team because I know we have a lot of fun through the process especially on film. It's not always like a smooth thing, you know," she says.

"Sometimes you have tough days. Sometimes things go well, Sometimes things don't go well. But atleast when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through a day and I think we're all there to kind of pep each other up. So if someone's having a bad day, I think we kind of without being intrusive, help the person get through it," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also, the actress recently signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

(With inputs from ANI)