'Main batati hoon': Deepika has an amusing response to Ranveer's cheeky comment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram banter leaves everyone in splits.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media banter always leaves fans amused. Netizens love their conversations as they are witty and filled with love.

On Wednesday, Ranveer, like he always does, left a cheeky comment on his wifey's stunning photograph from a photoshoot and the actress had a hilarious comeback.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a ravishing close up photo and Ranveer being Ranveer couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment. The Gully Boy actor wrote: "Aur paas."

The Piku star replied, "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," along with a broom emoji.

Deepika's reply won over 7K hearts.

Earlier, commenting on one of the pictures, Ranveer wrote, ''This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare".

To this, Deepika replied, ''Good. Now do you want to do something about it."

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, where she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and will release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer for the first time post-marriage in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83.

While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as Kapil's wife Romi. '83 is based on Indian Cricket Team victory against mighty West Indies in 1983 World Cup.

'83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others in important roles. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

