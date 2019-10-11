Image Source : INSTAGRAM Why Ranveer Singh has to wear white shirt-blue jeans with Padukone 'parivaar,' Deepika reveals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share chemistry unlike any other couple in Bollywood. The duo is best friends before husband and wife which strengthens their relationship to the core. Recently, the actress was interacting at The Print’s Off The Cuff chat show when she was asked about Ranveer’s style. There is no denying that the Bajiro Mastani actor is known for his quirky look. When asked if she can put him in a white shirt and blue denim, the actress said that he has to wear the same when he is with her family.

Deepika said, “When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts.” She added, “There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don’t get to see very often. He’s extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well.”

Deepika also talked about her own fashion choices and her constant comparison with her husband Ranveer Singh, she said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?”

Deepika was also asked if she has faced Ranveer on the badminton court, to which she replied with a yes. She also revealed that she would have revealed the score but her husband would be very upset with her about it. She jokingly said that Ranveer is in Hyderabad and would never come back.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have completed the shoot of their next film, Kabir Khan’s ’83. In the film, they will be seen playing husband and wife, Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. Before this, they have already worked together in three films.

