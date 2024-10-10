Deepika Padukone opens up on challenges faced during pregnancy, talks about burnout and sleeplessness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy challenges

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Om Shanti Om', is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood today. Deepika has done one great film after another and has won the hearts of her fans with her strong acting. Apart from her professional life, Deepika is also in the news for her personal life. The actor is currently enjoying the motherhood phase. In a newly released video, DP has opened up about struggles related to pregnancy. The actress spoke openly about dealing with lack of sleep and burnout.

Deepika Padukone said this on burnout

Deepika recently spoke openly to Ariana Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture Series organised for World Mental Health Day 2024 and made revelations about her health. The video of their conversation has been shared on social media and YouTube by The Quint and The Print. In the video, Ariana talks about burnout and then Deepika shares her experience of dealing with it. She said that she has to go through this thing after becoming a mother and how she manages all this.

Deepika talked about burnout and said, "When you lack sleep or you are tired, the decisions you make are greatly affected. I think sometimes I can really feel it. I know that for some days I have not been getting enough sleep and I have not taken care of myself, so to a great extent my decision-making ability is affected." In the second part of the conversation, Deepika talked about how people often internalise the wrong emotions, especially trolling. However, the actress has given a message to the fans to learn from it and move forward.

She said, "It is absolutely normal to feel pain, anger and some of these emotions and learn from it. The bigger picture is how you deal with that criticism and how you use it positively and work on yourself. You have to work hard and be patient."

On the work front

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, they have shared this good news through a social media post. Talking about the work front, Deepika is in a lot of discussion these days about her upcoming film 'Singham Again'. The actor is playing the role of Lady Singham Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's film. It will release on November 1 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Singham Again.

