Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, video goes viral | WATCH

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has paid tribute to Ratan Tata during a concert. Ratan Tata died on October 9 night. Diljit came to know about this sad news while performing at one of his concerts. The global star stopped performing at his concert in Germany and spoke about the late business tycoon. Diljit said that he never got a chance to meet Ratan Tata, but he believes that there can be some great influence between the two.

Diljit said this in the middle of the concert

Diljit Dosanjh stopped his concert in the middle and said, 'You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is a small tribute to him from my side. Today I feel that it is very important to take his name because he has always worked hard in life. Whatever I have heard and read about him, I have never seen him say anything wrong about anyone. He has always worked hard in his life, done good work and always helped others. This is life; this is how it should be. If we can learn one thing from his life, it is that we should work hard, always think positively, help others and live life to the fullest.'

Watch the video here:

Bollywood stars mourn the death of Ratan Tata

The country's famous industrialist Ratan Tata said goodbye to this world at the age of 86. He took his last breaths on the late Wednesday night of October 9. Ratan Tata was the real gem of India. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to an age-related illness. He was ill for a long time. After the death of the great personality, Bollywood stars have paid humble tribute to him and expressed condolences. Diljit was also one of the celebs who paid tribute to the late Tata Group Chairman.

