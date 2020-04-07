Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone is cuteness overloaded in this throwback picture. Seen yet?

Reminiscing her childhood days with cousins, actor Deepika Padukone shared her adorable picture as she indulges in a good meal, laughter and fun conversations. Taking to Instagram, she shared her cuteness overloaded picture where she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she sits on the floor along with her cousins, Divya Narayan and Aditya Narayan, as they enjoy the meal.

In the photo, a young Deepika can be seen sitting on the floor while being clad in a off-white frock.

A few days ago, beau Ranveer Singh had also shared a throwback picture of himself reminiscing his honey-suckle childhood days. Dressed in a black dungaree, Ranveer looked super cute posing with his sister in the picture. Many fans dropped heart emojis on his post and filled his comments section with love.

Both, Ranveer and Deepika have been keeping us hooked on to their Instagram profiles and seems like they plan to continue to do so throughout the lockdown.