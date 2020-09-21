REVEALED: Deepika Padukone is 'D' in drugs whatsapp chat, allegedly asked for hash

Deepika Padukone's name has allegedly surfaced in drugs probe by NCB

In the widening drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), IndiaTV sources have confirmed that the name 'D' that surfaced in drugs chat is Deepika Padukone. It is said that the actress asked for ‘hash, not weed’ in chat with ‘K’. Both names - D and K surfaced in the whatsapp drugs chat. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor's name also surfaced in the drugs chat.

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB for questioning tomorrow. Karishma Prakash is Jaya Saha's assistant, who also manages also Deepika Padukone.

Jaya Saha's name surfaced in Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.



