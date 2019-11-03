As Deepika Padukone shares childhood pics, fans feel she is hinting at her own pregnancy

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if the "Padmaavat" actress was hinting at her own pregnancy. Deepika who was last seen in Padmavat will be next seen in the movie 'Chhapaak' that will also mark her first project as a producer. She will play an acid attack survivor, based on Laxmi Agarwal. Her next production venture will be 83, a sports film about India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, in which she will also take on the role of Dev's wife, Romi.

In the series of images, a young Deepika is seen sleeping in different poses. "Post Diwali celebrations..," the actress captioned the photographs. Check out the images below:

The fans appreciated Deepika's cuteness but seemed more interested in knowing if she was giving them the good news.

One social media user wrote: "Inshallah soon you will be a mother."

Another netizen commented: "Are you pregnant?"

"Is good news coming soon," asked a fan.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018.