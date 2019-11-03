Sunday, November 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. As Deepika Padukone shares childhood pics, fans feel she is hinting at her own pregnancy

As Deepika Padukone shares childhood pics, fans feel she is hinting at her own pregnancy

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if the "Padmaavat" actress was hinting at her own pregnancy.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2019 19:29 IST
As Deepika Padukone shares childhood pics, fans feel she is

As Deepika Padukone shares childhood pics, fans feel she is hinting at her own pregnancy

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if the "Padmaavat" actress was hinting at her own pregnancy. Deepika who was last seen in Padmavat will be next seen in the movie 'Chhapaak' that will also mark her first project as a producer. She will play an acid attack survivor, based on Laxmi Agarwal. Her next production venture will be 83, a sports film about India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, in which she will also take on the role of Dev's wife, Romi.

In the series of images, a young Deepika is seen sleeping in different poses. "Post Diwali celebrations..," the actress captioned the photographs. Check out the images below:

View this post on Instagram

post diwali celebrations...💤 #diwali

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

post diwali celebrations...💤 #diwali

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The fans appreciated Deepika's cuteness but seemed more interested in knowing if she was giving them the good news.

One social media user wrote: "Inshallah soon you will be a mother."

Another netizen commented: "Are you pregnant?"

"Is good news coming soon," asked a fan.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's eviction leaves netizens shocked Next Story  