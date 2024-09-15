Deepika Padukone changes Instagram bio minutes after taking her daughter home

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone changes Instagram bio

Bollywood's female superstar Deepika Padukone has given birth to a baby girl on September 8. She has been in the headlines since the birth of her daughter. Many veterans of the film industry also reached the hospital to meet Deepika. The actor and her daughter were discharged from the hospital today on Sunday. The actress has changed her Instagram bio. Read further to know what changes she has made in her social media bio.

Deepika New Bio Reads...

On September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh officially announced the happiness in their house. The couple shared a joint post that read, 'Baby girl came home on 8.9.2024, Deepika and Ranveer.' Now the actress has come home from the hospital and the first thing she has done is change her Instagram bio. DP has changed her old bio 'Follow your bliss' to 'Feed, burp, sleep, repeat'. Looking at her bio, it seems that Deepika is setting in with the her motherly duties. While Ranveer's bio reads, 'Living the dream.......'.

Shah Rukh met DP in hospital on Saturday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced to become parents in February 2024. Since then, the couple has been seen taking special care of the new mother. Both were eager to welcome the little guest in the house and finally, a cute daughter was born in their house, which made both of them very happy. A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan had reached the hospital to meet Deepika Padukone. At the same time, Mukesh Ambani along with his family reached the hospital to know the condition of Deepika and her baby girl. Deepika's close friends and relatives are eager to meet her daughter. However, Ranveer and Deepika have kept their little angel away from the media.

Talking about the work front of Deepika and Ranveer, both will be seen in the film 'Singham Again' directed by Rohit Shetty. In this film, the global star will be seen doing action in the role of Lady Singham. The film will release November 1, 2024.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sohum Shah confirms 'Tumbbad 2' shooting will begin next year, but is Tumbbad tribology on cards?