Deepika Padukone reveals why she chose to play an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone starrer Chapaak will hit the theatres on January 10

ActressDeepika Padukone who is celebrating her 34th birthday today has been very busy promoting her next film Chhapaak. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in the film and has dumped her glamorous looks in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Talking to India TV in an exclusive interview, Deepika revealed what prompted her to sign the film.

She said, "When Meghna ma'am gave me the first narration of the film, I knew I wanted to do this film. The only concern that I had was how we will achieve that look and acting in prosthetic but other than nothing more bothered me."