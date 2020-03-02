Image Source : TWITTER Day after Manmohan Desai's death anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan tweets Amar Akabar Anthony mahurat pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Twitter that featured many stars of that time. The picture, he wrote in he caption, was from the mahurat of film Amar Akbar Anthony. In the picture, from the right, we can see Manmohan Desai, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra, who gave the clap. The picture comes a day after acclaimed producer and director Manmohan Desai's death anniversary.



He also shared that the film ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone. The film that released in 1977 was among the biggest hits for all the actors in the film - Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Pran, Nirupa Roy, Jeevan and Ranjeet.

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Such was the love between Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan that director Manmohan Desai cast Amitabh Bachchan in every film he made after Amar Akbar Anthony - namely, Suhaag, Desh Premee, Coolie, Mard, Naseeb and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. Amitabh also suffered a near-fatal accident while shooting an action scene with Puneet Issar for Manmohan Desai's Coolie in 1982.

T 2161 - Manmohan Desai .. left us today years ago, years i do not wish to remember .. I miss you Man ji !! pic.twitter.com/FuZoRVJYKV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2016

In 2016, Amitabh remembered Manji with a special tweet "I Miss you Man ji"He shared on his official blog that how "memories keep going". "Remembrance is an exercise by itself, painful and frustrating. For when you need that word or name, it just does not come. It hangs incognito at the tip of your cranial cells but refuses to give the joy of its exactitude immediately. You or rather one searches equivalent expressions to come to the right word, and so blessed for this Google thingy. It's the boon of the generation. But they say it's fast going out of fashion," he wrote.A piece of trivia for filmy buffs - The film Amar Akbar Anthony was remade in Telugu as Ram Robert Rahim and in Malayalam, starring Mammootty, as John Jaffer Janardhanan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page