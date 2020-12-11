Dancer-Choreographer Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack, admitted in Kokilaben hospital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMO D’SOUZA Choreographer Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D'Souza was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Remo D'Souza is currently admitted to the ICU.

Reportedly, Choreographer's wife Lizelle is present with the him at the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty surgery and is now stable.

Just a few hours ago, Remo had shared the poster of his music video 'Dil Na Todunga', that features Siddarth Gupta and Karishma Sharma on his Instagram handle. The music video will be releasing on December 13, 2020. Posting the update, he wrote " Some hearts understand each other in silence, while some hearts break each other in silence. But sometimes all love makes you do, is promise that #dilnatodunga. #dilnatodunga teaser out now."

On the professional front, Remo D'Souza last directed the dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Remo has directed films like 'Race 3', 'A Flying Jatt', 'ABCD 2'. Remo began his career in the movie industry as a background dancer. After working as a dancer and then choreographer, Remo tried his hand at film direction.

He received the award for 'Best Choreography' for Bajirao Mastani's 'Deewani Mastani' at 63rd National Film Awards.