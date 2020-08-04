Daler Mehndi croons Ram Bhajan ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

A day before the Bhumi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Punjabi singer Daler Singh, better known as Daler Mehndi sang a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Daler Mehndi said, "It's an extremely happy time for all of us and, it gives me immense pleasure to be a part of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan."

On Wednesday, the Bhoomi Pujan, or groundbreaking ceremony, will be performed in Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay five silver bricks at the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

