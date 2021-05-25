COVID19: Richa Chadha starts social media initiative 'The KINDry' to celebrate everyday heroes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha starts social media initiative 'The KINDry' to celebrate everyday heroes

Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe while some are actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media. Now Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has started a new community-based initiative called 'The KINDry', which aims to celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

'The KINDry' is a social media initiative, which Richa started after being inspired by the news of a thief returning medicines, he'd stolen with a simple note that read, "Sorry I didn't know these are Corona medicines" that went viral last month.

Richa was hence inspired to come up with this initiative with the help of a family friend, designer, and co-founder of 'The KINDry' and community head at Fluid, Krishan Jagota.

Speaking on the same, Richa said, "I was moved that a person, who'd stolen something in desperation had so much heart and integrity that they returned it. I don't want to tell people to 'be positive' and ignore the painful reality of pain, trauma, and loss. That is nothing but toxic positivity. At the same time, The KINDry will not be about fluffy pink clouds and unicorns, but incidents actually happening around us which don't get amplified as much as they ought to. People also deserve to hear stories of real-life heroes."

Talking about the new initiative she continued, "We will start small and we hope to build a community or strengthen existing ones. The idea is to celebrate unsung heroes who you read about only in passing. While responding to SOS appeals on social media, I realized ordinary citizens are working day and night to procure life-saving drugs, beds, oxygen for people they've never met."

Richa concluded by speaking about how during the second wave of COVID, people came together to help one another, "We have seen a truly bipartisan effort, where temporarily people have forgotten even their ideological difference and come through to help each other. This gives me hope and I want to share these hopeful stories which are rooted in reality. We must deliberately amplify the good, to ease the pain of real news. It is clear that what will see us through this phase is the kindness of strangers."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, among others got infected within a span of weeks.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Richa was last seen in the movie 'Madam Chief Minister', and had also announced her production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls', along with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. Next, she will be starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series, 'Six Suspects' opposite 'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi.

(With ANI Inputs)