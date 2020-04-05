Coronavirus: Rakul Preet Singh feeds families in Gurugram, sends home cooked food

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Coronavirus: Rakul Preet Singh feeds families in Gurugram, send home cooked food

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is doing her best to provide relief to the people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. While many Bollywood celebrities have pledged their support to various charities including UNICEF and PM Modi's CARES Fund, Rahul Preet and her dad decided to feed the hungry people on the streets. The actress saw pictures of needy getting their meal of the day, Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe."

The actress and her father expressed their happiness to do the same and have joined in to feed 200-250 families in a slum close of her Gurugram home. Rakul's family will be preparing food at home and will be sent to the families twice a day. They will continue to do it until the lockdown end or even if it gets pushed further.

This makes me sooooo proud ❤️❤️ thanku ! God bless you and stay safe 🤗 https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home till April 15. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with no work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled.

