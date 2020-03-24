Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina, Alia Bhatt and other celebs aren't escaping workout. Here's proof

The outbreak of coronavirus has put a halt on the normal lives of all people, but it has not stopped various Bollywood celebrities from working out! After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to people and lockdowns in various states, our favourite celebrities have found different ways to keep themselves fit. Even though the gyms have shut, they have been guiding us by sharing pictures and videos of how they are working out and staying fit. In the same race we have stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Have a look to find out what they are up to:

Katrina Kaif just like before shared a video of how she is indulging in-home workout. Sharing a series of workout videos, the Sooryavanshi actress wrote, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

Previously sharing the first video, Kat has given them a caption as, "#WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5 Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets."

Anil Kapoor on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors. "Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," Anil captioned the video.

Let’s keep moving ( indoors )!



There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Alia re-shared a photo shared by her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor where the two were seen sitting on the floor of their home gym while talking to each other and their trainer.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on the social media these days shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!"