Concerned about ongoing pandemic Amitabh Bachchan says world has become a 'masked wonder'

The world has become a masked wonder, feels Amitabh Bachchan. His observation comes at a time when masking up before stepping out has become the new normal amid the Covid pandemic. Big B in a new blog post expressed concern about the ongoing situation. The megastar said that it has become difficult to recognise people's faces or understand facial expressions these days as everyone is wearing a mask.

"The world has become a masked wonder. Each one in the human universe and at times some not so human be reminiscent of Zorro the masked wonder; or the Lone Ranger for the times of the comics," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a blog post.

He added: "The recognition of the friends all gone... there is an undisclosed distance between us all .. and unless it is work orientated the distinction of recognition remains a mystery .. not knowing what the one conversing with you is in fact having the right expression or not .. barring of course the give away from the lighted mask of mine in my recent acquisition."

Talking about his "recent acquisition", the veteran actor flaunted his new mask on social media on Republic Day. The mask has lights near the mouthpiece, which blink as he speaks! The 'Don' star took to Instagram and shared a video in which he introduces the fancy mask. Dressed in a peach shade sweatshirt the thespian is seen holding a black mask as he says, " Hello everybody, just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition..."

The star then proceeds to wear the face mask that has a line of lights aligned in a smiling curve. The blue lights over the face mask moves in sync to the lips as he says, " A very happy republic day... (in Hindi and English). Namaskar (greetings)."

